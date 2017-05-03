The UK could be facing a Brexit bill from the European Union of up to 100 billion euro (£84.5bn), it has been reported.

It had been believed Brussels was seeking a “divorce deal” of up to 60 billion euro (£50.7bn), but added demands by the EU could send the figure soaring, according to the Financial Times.

The UK could receive calls to contribute to post-Brexit farming payments and may be blocked from obtaining a share of EU assets, the FT said.

The EU will also not allow Prime Minister Theresa May to negotiate Brexit directly with her European counterparts, according to The Times.

The PM would be prevented from joining Brexit discussions at future EU heads of government meetings, the newspaper said.

The only person Mrs May will be allowed to hold such meetings with will be the European Commission’s lead Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, The Times said.

Such a move would run contrary to Mrs May’s claim that she would be negotiating directly on the terms of Brexit with fellow European leaders.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Brexit Secretary, David Davis, denied the UK would have to foot such a large bill but declined to put a figure on the actual amount.