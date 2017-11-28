Britain and the EU have reached agreement on a Brexit divorce bill that could see the UK having to find more than £50bn to quit the EU, two reports from Brussels have said.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Tuesday the cost of the settlement will be between £42bn and £52bn, and an agreement-in-principle was reached last week.

This was followed by a Guardian report, also citing sources from Brussels, suggesting the final figure could reach £57bn.

Agreement on the tab is key as it would signal that the UK and the EU are moving much closer to a deal at a December summit that would allow them to move onto discussions of post-Brexit trade.

Downing Street has previously dismissed the idea of paying up to £36bn.

The Guardian reported sources were being careful not to get over-excited about talks moving on at the meeting of EU’s leaders next month, mainly thanks to a rift between the UK and Ireland over the prospect of a ‘hard’ border between the two countries.

Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable said:

“If these numbers are correct, it means we’re paying a heavy price to leave an institution that has benefitted the country for decades. “The Brexiters said we’d get £350m a week for the NHS, instead we face a financially damaging divorce settlement. “The true cost of Brexit is becoming clearer by the day. “This underlines why people should have a referendum on the final deal with the option of an Exit from Brexit.”

Reuters reported the European Commission declining to comment on the report but a British government official said he did “not recognize” the newspaper’s account.

In any case, the pound rallied around 1 percent against the US dollar on the first report, though they soon flattened.

The includes the UK’s liabilities as a member state, including the seven-year budget ending in 2020, pension costs and outstanding loans.

Neither Brexiteers nor Remainers could find much cheer in the reports.