Theresa May has agreed a Brexit divorce deal with the European Union, paving the way for the negotiations to move onto future trade talks. After a pre-dawn meeting in Brussels, the Prime Minister joined European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in announcing the breakthrough.
Key points of the deal:
- No hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland
- Protection for EU citizens in the UK and British citizens in the EU.
- A financial settlement will be paid by the UK which is “fair to the British taxpayer”, May said.
