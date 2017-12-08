All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Brexit Divorce Deal Finally Agreed Between UK And EU: LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE: Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker this morning agreed that 'sufficient progress' has been made

    08/12/2017 08:03 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Theresa May has agreed a Brexit divorce deal with the European Union, paving the way for the negotiations to move onto future trade talks. After a pre-dawn meeting in Brussels, the Prime Minister joined European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in announcing the breakthrough.

    Key points of the deal:

    • No hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland
    • Protection for EU citizens in the UK and British citizens in the EU.
    • A financial settlement will be paid by the UK which is “fair to the British taxpayer”, May said.
