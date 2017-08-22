Children Of Divorcing EU Parents Will Be Caught In Legal Turmoil If 'No Deal' On Brexit

Children of divorcing parents could be caught up in a judicial war after Brexit if the UK and EU do not agree a deal, Government officials warned today.

The UK’s departure from the EU means an end to raft of laws and conventions designed to help parents of different nationalities settle divorce and child access cases.

If the EU does not agree to UK demands to replicate the existing rules – a situation not enjoyed by any other country – a British parent would be in a substantially weaker legal position if their EU partner took a child to their home country without permission.

The confession came as officials from the Ministry of Justice and Brexit Department set out plans for a “cross-border civil judicial cooperation framework”.

The officials were asked what would happen if, in a ‘no deal’ scenario, “a British mum has a French husband, and the French husband takes their child to France, but the British court says the child should come back to the UK.”

An official replied: “If we don’t have a future agreement of the type we are proposing here, we’ve left the European Union, under those circumstances we’d be looking at whether there are any other international agreements that govern child abduction.

Another added: “The thing you get at the moment you wouldn’t get under alternatives is a discussion between the courts. In that scenario it would have to be a discussion between the French courts and the British courts as to what’s going on with that particular child.

“That wouldn’t happen under the Hague [Abduction] Convention.

“What we are saying is there are a range of international agreements, many of which pre-date the EU’s arrangements, but they are not as sophisticated, not as effective.

“It would be much more difficult.

“You have a range of time limits that come with the EU measures which aren’t necessarily there with some of the other agreements we’re talking about like the Hague Convention.”

The civil judicial document is the latest in a number of papers published by the Brexit department ahead of negotiations with the EU resuming in Brussels next week.

The report calls for a “new relationship based on mutually beneficial rules and processes” in order to ensure trade, commerce and family life have recognised legal protections.

Echoing the Government’s position paper on customs arrangements, the document calls for an “interim period” after March 2019 to allow the new legal system to be implemented.

In January, Theresa May was clear that the European Court of Justice should play no role in UK law, but language from the Government seems to have diluted slightly.

In an article in the Sunday Times at the weekend, Brexit Secretary David Davis spoke of the ECJ having no “direct jurisdiction” in the UK - a phrase repeated in the today’s document.

Yet while the report was clear that the Government wanted “continued close and comprehensive civil cooperation” after Brexit, there was little detail as to how that relationship would exist in practice.