The brains behind the Brexit vote has admitted it might be possible that leaving the EU “will be an error” and the referendum itself was a “dumb idea”.

Dominic Cummings, the campaign director for the official Vote Leave campaign, claimed “other things should have been tried first” before the referendum was called - suggesting he would have backed further attempts at reform.

Cummings, a former advisor to Michael Gove in the Department for Education, also described the Government’s approach to Brexit as a “farce” and “chaotic”.

The comments came after one user, David Allen Green, asked Cummings: “Is there anything which could now happen (or not happen) which would make you now wish Leave had not won the referendum result?”