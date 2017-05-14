Hosking, who gave more than £1.5m to Vote Leave during the referendum campaign, said he wanted Theresa May to have “an army” of pro-Brexit MPs after voters go to the polls on June 8.

Jeremy Hosking, a City asset manager, said he is prepared to spend hundreds of thousands of pounds to target MPs who supported staying in the European Union.

A multimillionaire political donor has pledged to fund a campaign to oust almost 140 pro-Remain MPs.

The Leave supporter is hoping to make gains in areas where most voters supported Brexit but the MP voted Remain.

“I think it is going to be a lot of hard work so we need the best team there, and we need all the Brexiteers there – particularly the Brexiteers in the Labour heartlands,” he told The Observer. “I think that will do a lot for Brexit.”

Hosking is offering up to £5,000 per candidate, which could leave him with a bill of about £700,000.

He said he wanted there to be a “full, national Brexit”, rather than a “City of London Brexit”.

In opposition, Gina Miller, who forced the Government to let parliament vote on triggering Article 50, is leading the Best for Britain campaign.

The campaign is backing candidates who have vowed to leave all options on the table should May negotiate a bad Brexit deal.

A statement on the Best for Britain campaign website reads: “We are launching a campaign to ask people to use their vote in this election so they help to keep Britain’s options open. In the final decision on the Brexit deal we must be able to choose what’s best for Britain.

“We will support candidates who campaign for a meaningful vote on our future relationship with Europe and who will be prepared to reject anything which leaves Britain worse off.

“Together we can stand up for democracy and what’s best for Britain.”