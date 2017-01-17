Thornberry preferred to focus on Downing Street suggesting it was “prepared” to turn Britain into a low-tax haven with a hard Brexit.

Emily Thornberry: I appreciate this is confused. But it’s her speech I’m trying to react to. She says that she’s leaving the Single Market and yet she’s keeping all the good things she claims from the Single Market. And she says, and do let me make this point Cathy, that unless he gets that, she threatens Britain with a de-regulated race to the bottom where she’s going to try and attract lots and lots of other companies by asking them to pay hardly any tax at all.

Newman conceded May’s speech was ambigious and asked whether Labour would vote for a Brexit deal that involved leaving the Single Market.

Newman: Jeremy Corbyn was quite clear that quitting the Single Market was a bottom line. Will you at the least vote against this deal to quit the Single Market in parliament?

Thornberry: Well, what we’re gonna try and do is we’re gonna push this Government into making sure that we have to leave the European Union, that’s what the British people have asked us to do but we have to get the best possible deal, which means looking after the economy first. We think that having proper access to the Single Market is absolutely, got to be a bottom line.

Newman: You’re pedalling back from voting against quitting the Single Market.

Thornberry: No, no, no. We’ve not said that we’re going to frustrate leaving the European Union we will be voting for triggering Article 50.

Newman: But you don’t know whether you’re going to vote for quitting the Single Market?

Thornberry: But the things that concern us from today is she she still doesn’t answer our questions that she has said unless I get everything I want I am going to turn Britain into an entirely different type of country. Hammond said and she said it today. I don’t think we should gloss over this.

What it means is that corporations would be paying hardly any tax. We’d be like some sort of Cayman Islands or some form of Singapore. Hot on the heels of not paying any tax would mean, if we were to go down to the same level of corporation tax of other countries, we would be losing £100 billion. That would be taken out of public services and then we would have to deregulate the labour market this is a race to the bottom.