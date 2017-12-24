European Union nationals should be charged £10 for a visa to enter Britain after Brexit, a report backed by an influential group of Leave-backing Tory MPs recommends. It calls for the UK to introduce a visa waiver system, similar to the United States’ ESTA, to raise £150 million a year to boost the budget for investing in a high-tech border after Brexit. The report, authored by Tory MP Craig Mackinlay and backed by the Brexiteer European Research Group, suggests the system would provide a “wealth of information” to boost security and intelligence.

It will also generate cash to invest in faster and more automated border checks to “minimise travel delays for legitimate travellers”. The US currently charges $14 for an ESTA visa waiver, which allows multiple entry to the country over a period of two years. It demands that visitors hand over information prior to departure, with their entry then pre-approved, speeding up checks on arrival. Mackinlay said if the UK introduced a similar system it could require visitors to provide the address where they are staying, helping the authorities track down those who overstay their visas. It will also allow border officers to “focus on the people who pose the greatest threat” while cutting delays for legitimate visitors, he said. The report has been sent to ministers ahead of the expected publication of an immigration white paper, setting out the Government’s plans, in the new year.

