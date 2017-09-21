When a newspaper columnist suggested Britain was in need of a “Brexit hit squad”, he may not quite have envisaged the same things as most of Twitter.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Allister Heath declared: “We need a completely new Brexit hit squad, and fast, to deliver the visionary deal we require.”
He suggested that our exit of the EU was “Britain’s moonshot moment” and praised Boris Johnson’s “brilliant” column - also in the Telegraph - in which he controversially repeated the now-infamous £350 million-for-the-NHS figure.
He went on to set out plans for a “smallish Brexit Executive Committee (or ExCo, in the jargon beloved of boardrooms)” to replace the current Department for Exiting the European Union (Dexeu), made up of “the best officials from Dexeu, the Foreign Office, the Treasury, the Bank of England and a few outsiders, such as Shanker Singham of the Legatum Institute”, with Theresa May at the helm.
But, unsurprisingly, Twitter had other (arguably less workable) ideas of who would make the ideal “Brexit hit squad”.