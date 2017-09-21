When a newspaper columnist suggested Britain was in need of a “Brexit hit squad”, he may not quite have envisaged the same things as most of Twitter.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Allister Heath declared: “We need a completely new Brexit hit squad, and fast, to deliver the visionary deal we require.”

He suggested that our exit of the EU was “Britain’s moonshot moment” and praised Boris Johnson’s “brilliant” column - also in the Telegraph - in which he controversially repeated the now-infamous £350 million-for-the-NHS figure.