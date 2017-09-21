All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    21/09/2017 08:47 BST

    Telegraph Columnist Calls For Brexit Hit Squad And Twitter Provides Comedy Gold

    Would this lot do a better job than the Brexit department?

    When a newspaper columnist suggested Britain was in need of a “Brexit hit squad”, he may not quite have envisaged the same things as most of Twitter.

    Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Allister Heath declared: “We need a completely new Brexit hit squad, and fast, to deliver the visionary deal we require.”

    He suggested that our exit of the EU was “Britain’s moonshot moment” and praised Boris Johnson’s “brilliant” column - also in the Telegraph - in which he controversially repeated the now-infamous £350 million-for-the-NHS figure.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Brexit Secretary David Davis may not be keen on the suggestions for a Brexit hit squad

    He went on to set out plans for a “smallish Brexit Executive Committee (or ExCo, in the jargon beloved of boardrooms)” to replace the current Department for Exiting the European Union (Dexeu), made up of “the best officials from Dexeu, the Foreign Office, the Treasury, the Bank of England and a few outsiders, such as Shanker Singham of the Legatum Institute”, with Theresa May at the helm.

    But, unsurprisingly, Twitter had other (arguably less workable) ideas of who would make the ideal “Brexit hit squad”.

    This team who have definitely got things under control

    What could possibly go wrong?

    This team has a cunning plan

    This pair would make sure that £350 million went to me and to you (sorry)

    Seems legit

    To be fair, it’s already going well, right?

    After all, the older generations were the ones who were so keen on Brexit

    Maybe not?

    For when the wheels are coming off the whole Brexit deal

    Honestly, this negotiating thing sounds like child’s play

    These guys know a hit when they see one

    Why not?

    Something tells us these guys may not be allowed on the committee

    A champagne Brexit for everyone!

    If you can survive a zombie apocalypse, you can surely survive Brexit

    As long as we don’t panic

    Related...

    MORE:brexitThe Daily Telegraph

    Conversations