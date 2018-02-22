Brexit Bill Is Set To Substantially Reduce Rights In The UK And No One Evens Knows It

When people think about what might change in the UK after Brexit they probably think about tariffs on trade with Europe, perhaps about bleached chickens being sent over from America or the colour of their passport. What people probably aren’t aware of is how they are going to be left with fewer rights and protections.

This week as we publish our Annual Report on the State of the World’s Human Rights, Amnesty International has issued a warning that rights are set to be substantially reduced by the Government’s flagship EU Withdrawal Bill. Just to be clear, this isn’t about being anti-Brexit, it’s about the way the current plans to leave will impact rights. The Bill made the bold claim of seeking to smooth the passage of exiting the EU by providing continuity. It was pitched very much as a keep calm and carry on Bill and for the most part that’s what it does. In all but one area – the only thing excluded in the shopping basket of legislation we are taking with us from the EU are human rights. And that should be a cause for alarm to people across the UK.

Amnesty’s report singles out the UK Government’s failure to retain the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights in domestic law, weakening the protections currently available to people in the UK. Similarly, the Brexit bill fails to retain people’s ability to bring a case founded on the EU “general principles”, which include protections such as the right to equality. The exclusion of these two mechanisms for rights and redress strips ordinary people of one of the safety-net layers of protection that they probably never even knew was there.

One recent example of people relying on this safety-net was a case brought by Mr Walker, a gay man in a civil partnership who wanted to enforce his right to equality. Supported by our colleagues at Liberty, Mr Walker mounted a challenge to his employer’s refusal to pay his pension to his partner after his death in the same way they would any other married couple. His challenge under EU law was successful, and his partner is now entitled to his pension payments in the event of his death, but the ladder he climbed up is being kicked away.