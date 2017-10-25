Former mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg has sparked a bitter row with Brexiteers after declaring the EU referendum the “single stupidest thing any country has ever done”. Speaking at a technology conference in Boston a fortnight ago, the 75-year-old added: “It is really hard to understand why a country that was doing so well wanted to ruin it.” Bloomberg did however qualify his remarks by adding: “… but then we Trumped it,” in reference to the election of Donald Trump.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Michael Bloomberg on Brexit: 'It is really hard to understand why a country that was doing so well wanted to ruin it'

Bloomberg was in the UK this week to open a new European headquarters for his financial news service in London. In comments reported by The Guardian, the media mogul expressed doubt as to whether he would have still done so had he known of the UK’s departure from Europe, adding: “Would I have done it if I knew they were going to drop out? I’ve had some thoughts that maybe I wouldn’t have, but we are there.” Bloomberg’s remarks have ruffled feathers among Brexiteers, who where quick to point out some other decisions worse than leaving the EU:

Bloomberg: Brexit worst decision ever taken. (Apart from invading Russia, WWI, making Hitler Chancellor, appointing Mao, apartheid) October 24, 2017

Come back to us Mikey after you’ve agreed judges and bureaucrats in another country can decide US laws & immigration https://t.co/d9zmBR4I30 — Tim Montgomerie ن (@montie) October 24, 2017

Bloomberg open £1 billion new HQ in London then calls us stupid - I suppose that's American humoUr https://t.co/7E8N7iJWOi — Diane James (@DianeJamesMEP) October 25, 2017

Memo to Mr Bloomberg: it's not stupid for a nation to reject being destroyed, even if effects your @business profits https://t.co/pdg5nilF51 — David C Bannerman (@DCBMEP) October 25, 2017

Brexit's the “single stupidest thing any country has ever done”. Worse than the Inquisition, Hitler, Stalin, Mao etc.https://t.co/9Wamm5rPDi — Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) October 24, 2017

Speaking on BBC Radio Four’s Today programme last year, Bloomberg warned Brexit would damage Britain’s economy. Bloomberg, who has an honorary knighthood, said: “It’s not for me to tell British people how to vote, it’s for me to explain what - as an employer of 4,000 people in the UK, somebody who has a residence here, somebody who is building two of the most expensive buildings ever built here in the UK, in London, to make this our European headquarters - what it means for our employees, and what it means for our company, and what it means for America. “I just think the UK would be disadvantage compared to the situation they are in now. They have a special relationship with the rest of the EU. They have the borders they can control, unlike the rest of the EU. They have a trade surplus with the rest of the EU. They have some abilities to influence the dialogue that without which they would, and America - which is my concern - would not benefit.” Bloomberg, however, wasn’t shot of defenders:

Is that your best measure? It's not as stupid as the worst atrocities ever... — David Conn (@david_conn) October 25, 2017

I couldn’t have put it better myself. Michael Bloomberg telling the stark truth about #Brexit #Brexitshambles https://t.co/zgkXuYOaWD — Ben Bradshaw (@BenPBradshaw) October 24, 2017

Never before in history has a nation indulged in such economic, political and cultural self harm. https://t.co/mALkQMKAWf — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) October 25, 2017