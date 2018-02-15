Theresa May Struggles To Deal With World Leaders, Former MI6 Boss Warns

Theresa May is not a “natural” at dealing with world leaders and Brexit risks leaving the United Kingdom “adrift”, the former head of Mi6 has warned.

Sir John Sawers, who led the Secret Intelligence Service from 2009 until 2014, said the country had to work out whether to align itself with Europe or with the United States.

“I think the country’s become less confident. And less outward-looking itself. And now of course we are saddled with the Brexit negotiation,” he in a podcast interview with Prospect magazine. “We are distracted as a nation by the requirements of Brexit.”

“We have made less impact in the world in the last ten years than we did in the 30 years before that. In the “period 1980 to 2010 Britain was quite an influential player in the world,” he said.