London should be allowed to strike an EU immigration deal of its own post-Brexit in a bid to prevent a “catastrophic” impact on the city’s economy, a major report has suggested.

Britain’s decision to leave the EU presents the capital with “big challenges” that are “different both in degree and character” than other UK cities, the Centre For London said in its Open City (PDF) report.

It cites research which suggests a “catastrophic” ‘hard Brexit’ could force the loss of 35,000 financial jobs and around 35,000 additional jobs in related sectors in London.

“These figures assume we are left with nothing but the World Trade Organisation rules,” Richard Brown, one of the report’s authors told HuffPost UK. “I think on the upside, however, Europe depends on London as much as London depends on Europe.”

“There should be common interest in achieving a deal,” he added. “But the challenge is how quickly things can be put in place - which is why we are advocating a robust transition to prevent things falling off a cliff edge.”

Brown said that there were three main reasons London should, for example, seek special arrangements on immigration.

“Firstly, London is much more dependent on European workers, those working in cafes and working in banks, than any other region in the UK. It’s around 13 percent for London and around six percent for other regions.

“Secondly, London voted the highest proportion for Remain than any other region.

“And thirdly, London has generally been very relaxed about immigration, according to opinion polls.

“So we thought, can we square the circle between what London needs to keep its economy going and allow the rest of the UK to have its views of the EU?”