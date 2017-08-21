Claims that UK will be £135billion a year better off after Brexit are “laughable”, according to a former top Government economist.

Jonathan Portes, former Chief Economist at the Cabinet Office, tore apart suggestions from anti-EU academics the UK is set for a huge boost after Brexit.

The claims were made by the Economists for Free Trade group, which also predicts an eight per cent fall in prices in the event of a Hard Brexit if the Government were to quit the EU without a deal.

Portes took to Twitter to pour scorn on the report, suggesting the group – which includes leading Brexit economist Patrick Minford – made basic and fundamental errors in their research.