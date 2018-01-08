Accepting Brexit At Any Cost Would Be The Ultimate Coup Against Democracy

We are less than 15 months from the end of the Brexit negotiating deadline. Many people across the country are working tirelessly to fight the Tories’ Extreme Brexit, avoid a chaotic UK exit from the EU and keep all options on the table.

Last week, Owen Jones published a piece in the Guardian arguing that only a ‘populist strategy’ can stop Brexit, but that the anti-Brexit movement has so far failed to deliver it. I couldn’t agree more with the first part. On the second part, Owen is right that campaign efforts need to be supercharged and get much louder from now on, and we need the help of him, civil society groups, unions and businesses as the reality of Brexit starts to form. However, he isn’t totally right on this point - crucial groundwork has been done by many across the country and there were some huge wins in 2017 that have set the stage for this year. At Best for Britain, our main priority has been to work with people across the country and empower them to make their voice heard on the most important issue facing this country. We’ve been fighting to keep the EU membership door open and we strongly believe that the only way to make this happen is by activating people who agree with us, but, more importantly, working to connect with those that are weighing up Brexit, and to connect them with their MPs.

In April 2017, Best for Britain, along with other anti-Brexit groups, launched a grassroots tactical voting campaign to help pro-EU voters to get organised and use their vote to (successfully) challenge the Tories’ Extreme Brexit in the June General Election. Since last September, our barnstorm programme has trained over 1000 people from Bridgend, Bristol, Doncaster, Norwich, Portsmouth, Southampton and all across the South East. We’ll train thousands more in the months to come. Our aim has been to give them the knowledge, support and tools to take effective action in their community and campaign for a No Brexit option to be on the table. More than anything, we want to get ourselves out of the way and empower normal people to get on with campaigning all across the country.

Owen Jones argues that while “it is perfectly legitimate to seek to democratically challenge a referendum result… If the referendum result was simply cancelled, it would be regarded as a coup against democracy not just by leave voters, but by many remainers.” This is the reason why, at Best for Britain, we have been fighting to secure a meaningful vote on the final deal; the referendum gave a mandate to negotiate, but not to finalise or secure the deal. During the Withdrawal Bill fight at the end of last year, we backed Dominic Grieve’s Amendment 7 to secure a meaningful vote in Parliament. The amendment was passed by 309 votes for, to 305 votes against, and marked the most important step toward the end of Brexit so far. We believe that when this meaningful vote comes around at the end of negotiations, No Brexit should be on the table of options. The EU referendum granted the government the mandate to begin negotiations with the EU, but the terms of our future relationship with the EU have yet to be agreed. We think all options, including the No Brexit option, should be set out against each other at the end of the process, and Parliament should be free to decide what is best for the country - particularly given recent polling shows that more people now think that Brexit was a bad idea than a good one. It wouldn’t be cancelling Brexit, it would be respecting the complete democratic process - and a vote in Parliament is part of that. Our Parliament must have the same rights as the European Parliament, which is taking its right to reject very seriously.