Britain’s deep divisions over Brexit have been laid bare by new figures showing how the EU referendum split the country according to age, race and educational qualifications.

A BBC breakdown of localised voting areas found that less educated, older and white voters were more likely to have voted Leave.

Younger graduates and those with ethnic minority backgrounds were more strongly associated with voting Remain, the analysis of individual council wards has found.

Comparing ward-level data with the 2011 Census, the study also discovered stark divisions within areas that voted largely for Brexit or against it.

Streets just yards from each other voted in radically different ways, particularly if they featured older or more white working class communities.

Of the 1,283 individual wards analysed, the highest Leave vote was 82.5% in Brambles and Thorntree, a section of east Middlesbrough with many social problems.

Brambles and Thorntree had the lowest proportion of people with a degree or similar qualification of anywhere in England and Wales, at only 4%, according to Middlesbrough council.