Nearly a fifth of NHS doctors from the European Economic Area have already made solid plans to leave the country following the Brexit vote, according to new research.

A total of 12,000 doctors - nearly 7.7% of the medical workforce - is from the EEA and 18% of them have made plans to leave, the British Medical Association (BMA) found. A total of 45% are considering it.

Among the 1,720 doctors surveyed, those who were considering leaving said post-Brexit hostility towards EU nationals and potential changes to immigration rules were why they wanted to go.

It comes amid fears over how Brexit could hit the NHS’ ability to recruit staff, after a 67% rise in the number of EU nurses and midwives leaving in the past year.

In September, NHS Digital revealed nearly 10,000 doctors, nurses and support staff from the EU had quit in the previous year, an increase of 22%, as the NHS struggles to fill vacancies.

The EEA covers the EU and other states signed up to freedom of movement, which Britain is set to abandon after Brexit.