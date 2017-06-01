Brexit has pushed the average cost of a bottle of wine to an all-time high of £5.56, according to latest industry figures which warn this is just the beginning of price hikes.

The average price of a bottle of wine has risen more in the last 12 months than it has in the last two years, the Wine and Spirit Trade Association’s latest Market Report revealed on Thursday.

In further bad news for wine lovers, industry experts predict that prices will continue to rise as the “triple whammy effect of Brexit inflation and duty increases take their toll”.

The WSTA report said an averaged priced bottle of wine in the UK first surpassed the £5.50 mark - for the first time ever - during the last three months of 2016 - three months after Britons voted to leave the EU on June 23.

Wine is now 19p more experience a bottle compared to the £5.37 average during the same 12 weeks of 2015, and is up 16p, from £5.40, during the same period in 2016.