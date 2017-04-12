The Government must never again “bluff” with a referendum and fail to plan for a shock result like Brexit, MPs have warned. Instead, it must prepare for the outcome it opposes - such as Britain voting to leave the EU - and avoid being unready to act, the cross-party parliamentary report said. Better planning could have helped David Cameron survive his Brexit defeat, the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee suggested, but instead his “credibility and authority were undermined”.

PA Archive/PA Images May 2016: David Cameron warns a vote to leave the EU could tip the British economy back into recession

Cameron resigned within hours of 52% of those who voted voting to leave the EU. In the days after the vote it became clear the Government had not planned how to actually do this. “In other countries, referendums are not conducted on the basis that a Prime Minister must resign in the event of losing a referendum,” the committee noted. “A more responsible conduct of the Government’s case in the run up to the referendum, and proper planning for a Leave vote, would not have opened up so much new controversy.” It continued: “Using a referendum as a ‘bluff call’ in order to close down unwelcome debate on an issue is a questionable use of referendums. “Indeed, it is incumbent on future Parliaments and governments to consider the potential consequences of promising referendums, particularly when, as a result, they may be expected to implement an outcome that they opposed.”