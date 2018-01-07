Brexit: Jeremy Corbyn Accused Of 'Pathetic' Lack Of Leadership On Single Market

Jeremy Corbyn has been accused of “letting the Tories off the hook” and a “pathetic” lack of leadership after rejecting a cross-party invite to fight to stay in the single market.

The SNP’s Ian Blackford said the Labour leader was failing millions of working families after he rebuffed his offer to attend a summit on blocking the Government from a Brexit that rips the UK out of the single market.

Blackford, the SNP leader at Westminster, is due to meet with the leaders of the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party on Monday to discuss a common approach to the issue in the weeks ahead.

Corbyn declined an offer to take part, saying the initiative was based on a “flawed” assumption about the single market. The party has since called the summit “little more than a political gimmick”.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer has said Labour wants a Brexit deal which “retains the benefits of the single market and the customs union”, but does not support membership beyond a limited transition period after the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.

In his letter to Blackford, Corbyn said: “Your proposed summit appears to be based on the flawed assumption that the single market is a membership club – it is not.