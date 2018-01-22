For The Third Time We Surveyed MPs On Their Attitude To Brexit - And The Results Were Fascinating

For the last three years, we at the UK in a Changing Europe, in collaboration with the Mile End Institute at Queen Mary, University of London have carried out a survey of MPs focussed on their attitudes to Brexit. The findings this year have been fascinating, not only around preferences concerning Brexit itself, but also on what it might do to, and for, the country.

In the short term, there is a distinct lack of optimism concerning our economic prospects. Only 19% of MPs believe the economy will improve in the year ahead. Even among Conservative MPs, just 37% expect an uptick in the economic picture.

However, when it comes to the longer term, there is a yawning chasm between Conservative and Labour MPs. Conservatives are strikingly upbeat about the long-term future of the economy, with 89% believing it will get better over the next decade. In contrast, a plurality of Labour MPs (44%) believe the economy will get worse while only 23% forecast an improved economic situation.

The Conservative numbers are all the more striking given that there is strong support among their ranks for leaving the Single Market. Only 23% of Conservative Members of Parliament believe that remaining within that market wold be fully consistent with the referendum result. And fully 80% favour leaving the single market and negotiating a bespoke trading deal with the EU.

Partly, this enthusiasm is down to optimism about the trade deals Britain can sign when once out of the EU. MPs are divided roughly 50:50 over whether future trade agreements can compensate for any loss of trade with the EU. Yet there is a very clear party split: 83% of Labour MPs are pessimistic that future trade deals will be equally, or more, economically beneficial. 85% of Conservative MPs believe that future trade deals will be as good as if not better than the current situation when it comes to compensating for lost trade with the EU.