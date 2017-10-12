Brexit talks between the United Kingdom and European Union are in “deadlock” over how much money Britain will pay as it exits the bloc.

Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, told a press conference in Brussels on Thursday the impasse was “disturbing”.

Following the fifth round of talks, he said Brussels was not yet prepared to move onto the second stage of the talks which would deal with the future trading relationship between the UK and the EU.

Barnier said he believed “decisive progress is within in our grasp within the next two months”.

The sum of money the UK will pay to meet financial commitments it made while still a member has been one of the main stumbling blocks in the negotiations.