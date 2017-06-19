Brexit Talks Kicked Off With The UK And EU Giving Each Other Weirdly Similar Presents

David Davis and his EU adversary Michel Barnier showed they had #moreincommon today when they presented each other with almost matching gifts.

As the long-anticipated Brexit talks kicked off in Brussels, the two men leading the negotiations swapped presents to mark the historic occasion.

Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, presented Davis with a hard-carved wooden walking stick from his home town of Savoie, in the French Alps.

The UK Brexit Secretary gifted Barnier a first edition of the mountaineering book Regards vers Annapurna - signed by Marcel Ichac, one of the two authors.

The mountaineering gifts seem to be inspired by a speech Barnier delivered in May, when he talked of the shared love of hiking he has with Theresa May – who famously decided to call a snap general election during a walking holiday in Wales.