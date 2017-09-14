Brexit Briefing: If Dan Brown Did Brexit...

HuffPost UK

You can sign up for this briefing by clicking here, and you'll receive it straight to your inbox every Thursday afternoon. If you like what you read, make sure you subscribe to our Commons People podcast here for even more analysis about what goes on in Westminster.

For all the pre-match hype, the real story about the EU Withdrawal Bill vote on Monday evening wasn’t Tory rebels, but Labour ones. Not a single Conservative MP defied party orders and voted against the Bill, despite the likes of Anna Soubry, Dominic Grieve and Nicky Morgan expressing grave reservations about the legislation. Indeed, Labour’s David Lammy had a set to with Soubry when he said “her bark has been loud…but her actions have been far less loud.” With all the Tory MPs obeying orders, it was the actions of firebrand Labour MP Dennis Skinner which caught the attention of the Twittersphere. The lifelong Eurosceptic did what he does best and rebelled against the orders of leader. That involved him voting with the Tories of course, prompting a backlash from some Corbyn supporters. With the Bill passing Second Reading, focus now turns to the raft of amendments put down by MPs to try to water down its power. I’ve pulled out the most interesting ones here, but suffice to say those tabled by former Attonery General Dominic Grieve are the ones to keep an eye on. His proposals would give MPs a say on the final Brexit deal – including the size of a financial settlement. There are also amendments to restrict the Henry VIII powers which would allow ministers to change laws at a stroke of a pen. With her majority only assured through DUP votes, Theresa May may be minded to adopt as many of these amendments as possible to avoid the Bill being voted down by Tory rebels. Alternatively, she may decide to call their bluff, and dare them to walk through the lobbies with Labour MPs and risk being seen as saboteurs of Brexit. We will soon find out who’s bite matches their bark. 2) Juncker’s Answer To Brexit? More Europe!

“The wind is back in Europe’s sails,” an upbeat Jean Claude-Juncker declared in Brussels on Wednesday. The European Commission President struck an upbeat tone as he delivered his State of the Union address to the European Parliament, setting out a raft of ideas for more continental integration. Like a shark in bureaucratic waters, Juncker most constantly be on the move to stay alive. If he stops for a moment, some of the commission’s powers could be stripped away by Berlin and Paris. His big ideas included giving technical and financial assistance to those who want to join the euro, stepping up expanding the bloc – although not to Turkey just yet – and “a fully-fledged” European Defence Union. “We need it and NATO wants it,” Juncker said. The former Luxembourg Prime Minister only touched on Brexit briefly, describing it as “a very sad and tragic moment. We will always regret it.” Responding to a heckle from Nigel Farage, Juncker added: “I think you will regret this soon, I might say.” For Brexiteers such as Farage, Juncker’s speech was an almost text-book example of why the UK is right to leave the ever-more power-grabbing institution. The former Ukip leader took his moment in the Parliament to describe Juncker’s vision as: “More Europe in every single direction and all of it to be done without the consent of the people.” He added: “All I can say, is thank God we are leaving. You have learned nothing from Brexit. If you had given [David] Cameron concessions, particularly on immigration, the Brexit vote, I must admit, would never, never have happened.” Farage may have lost much of his political credibility in recent months thanks to his cosying up with Donald Trump and other less than savoury groups, but you can’t help but feel he is spot on here. 3) In Dan Brown Novel Style, Theresa May Is Going To Florence For Some Reason

The next round of Brexit negotiations have been delayed by a week. The EU and UK were due to restart their staring at each other across the table routine on Monday September 18, but the Government announced that has now been pushed back to September 25. According to the Government: “Both sides settled on the date after discussions between senior officials in recognition that more time for consultation would give negotiators the flexibility to make progress in the September round.” The September negotiations are the last chance for the two sides to make ‘sufficient progress’ on the financial settlement, Northern Ireland and citizens’ rights before EU leaders get together in October to decide of the trade talks can begin. With chances of sufficient progress being made currently rated at between zero and nil, Theresa May is going to try and push matters along a little with a speech in Florence on September 22. The Italian city was chosen because it is Europe’s “historic heart”, according to the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesperson. It is not yet clear what May will say, but unless she really is looking for no deal, the PM is unlikely to repeat the accusations she made on the steps of Downing Street in May, where she spoke of “threats” from Brussels, a desire from the EU to see Britain fail and attempts from overseas to sabotage the election. The speech will be delivered fewer than two weeks before the Conservative party conference, and it may be that May will use her Florence address to announce some concessions to get the talks going, and hope hardline Tory Brexiteers will get their sense of betrayal out of their systems before the party meets in Manchester. They won’t of course, but it’s a nice idea. We might not know what’s in the speech, but we do know it is currently 4,980 words long thanks to this snap taken as someone left Downing Street today.

If anyone interested in what May is going to say in Florence read on just snapped leaving No10 !! pic.twitter.com/UuOoEWQFel — Political Pictures (@PoliticalPics) September 14, 2017

4) Turns Out EU Migrants Aren’t Stopping Brits From Getting Jobs

