Brexit Transition Period Could Be Longer Than Two Years, Leaked Document Reveals

Theresa May is set for another showdown with Tory backbenchers after it emerged the UK could be tied to EU rules for more than two years after Brexit.

The Prime Minister announced in September that a post-Brexit “implementation period” would last “around two years” from March 2019, during which the UK would follow the rules of the Single Market and customs union but have no say in them.

But a draft negotiation proposal – leaked to Bloomberg – shows the Government is open to that period extending beyond 2021 once the precise details of the future trade deal between the UK and EU have been thrashed out.

The revelation has provoked anger among Tory backbenchers, 62 of whom had already written to May urging her to firm up her position in the negotiations.

Reacting to the leaked document, former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, who signed the letter, said: “This is not government policy.

“The PM has said ‘up to two years’ as have all her Brexit ministers.

He added: “Someone needs to put a red line through this and write in the margin: ‘Not Government policy – re-write’.”