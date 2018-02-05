Voting Brexit Was A ‘Scream Of Protest’ Against The Rich's Democracy Hijacking Of Democracy

The Brexit votes was not just about the impact and scale of mass immigration into different parts of the country, though this was a significant factor for many, but it was a scream of protest against the way that democracy had been hijacked by the richest 1%. So many people felt taken for granted and ignored as their communities were being expected to deal with the consequences of a mass migration with limited support by central government. But it was not just about resources, as Labour held, it was also about communities. At last in a referendum they felt their vote would count so they used it to as a desperate and determined call that Brexit should mean a fundamental reframing of the ways that the British economy and society had long been organised in the interests of corporate wealth and the financial sector.

Leave voters were determined that, at last, their voices would be heard and that the interests of their children, in terms of jobs and housing would be protected. It was a call for a fundamentally more equal society where freedom, equality and justice were more equally distributed. It was felt that this could be secured with leaving the EU and it was part of the appeal of the idea of regaining control over borders as a way of affirming control over their lives. There had been deep resentment at Cameron’s Tory Coalition government that had not brought the bankers who had been responsible for the global financial crisis of 2008 to account in the criminal justice system.

Rather they had bailed them out and made working people pay through their austerity programs. They had not forgotten George Osborne’s claim that with austerity ‘we are all in this together’ when the truth was that those living in the S.E. were able to take advantage of the fruits of globalisation. The Brexit vote was a sweet moment of revenge which was why so many people are still insistent that May’s government should just get on with leaving.

Large numbers of traditional Labour supporters had turned towards Ukip which they felt was listening to their concerns and talking in a language they could understand. These voters felt estranged from the cosmopolitan visions of what they saw as the young urban elites in the South East who did not seem to understand the values of community. Leave voters felt that their feelings of patriotism were rebuked by the universalism of an urban elite and they were determined to put the boot in, despite the warnings of gloom and doom from global economic and political elites. They felt that things could hardly be worse than they were and that this would be a price worth paying if it meant that they had ‘got their country back’. They were angry at the ways they had been treated by various governments and had long felt that it didn’t really matter who you voted for because they same detached political elites got in.