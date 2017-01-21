Taking Northern Ireland out of the EU will “destroy” the Good Friday Agreement peace deal, Gerry Adams has said.

He claimed fundamental human rights enshrined in the 1998 accord to end violence could be undermined. The top legal adviser to Stormont ministers has said not one word in the Agreement would be affected.

The Sinn Fein president said Northern Ireland should enjoy special status within the union of 27 states after Brexit and claimed that would not affect the constitutional settlement which secures its status as part of the UK.

While addressing a conference on achieving a united Ireland in Dublin, Adams said: “Taking the North out of the EU will... it will destroy the Good Friday Agreement.”