Brexit Will Mean Job Losses In The City Of London, Warns RBS Chairman

Brexit will cause “considerable” damage to the United Kingdom’s economy, the chairman of RBS has warned.

Sir Howard Davies said today that jobs would be lost in the City of London as a result of referendum result.

“If we go into Brexit we will find that jobs will leave the City,” he told Sky News’ Sunday with Paterson programme.

Asked what the impact of Brexit would be, he added: “I think it is going to be quite considerable over time because up to now people have centred their European activities – and we are talking particularly about the American banks, the Japanese banks, even the Chinese banks and they have chosen to put an enormous lion’s share of their activity in Europe based in London and they are now rebalancing.

“That’s going to happen whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations are. So the game is can we provide an outcome which minimises that cost?”

Asked to be clear on whether jobs will vanish in the City, Sir Howard said: “Yes.”