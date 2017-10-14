An increasing number of people regret Britain’s decision to leave the EU, an opinion poll has found.

More respondents to the latest YouGov survey on Brexit said the UK’s decision to leave was wrong than at any point since the June 2016 referendum.

Some 47 percent of the 1,680 adults surveyed (pdf) said it was wrong to leave the EU in hindsight, compared with 42 percent who said it was right to leave.

The poll for The Times newspaper was shared by Labour MP Chukka Umunna who highlighted the changing perception of Brexit.