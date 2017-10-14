An increasing number of people regret Britain’s decision to leave the EU, an opinion poll has found.
More respondents to the latest YouGov survey on Brexit said the UK’s decision to leave was wrong than at any point since the June 2016 referendum.
Some 47 percent of the 1,680 adults surveyed (pdf) said it was wrong to leave the EU in hindsight, compared with 42 percent who said it was right to leave.
The poll for The Times newspaper was shared by Labour MP Chukka Umunna who highlighted the changing perception of Brexit.
“Another sign public opinion is turning against Brexit now the reality of how damaging it is becomes clearer,” another Labour MP, Steve Reed, said on Twitter.
The same survey suggested two-thirds of people now believe the government’s Brexit strategy is “going badly”.
It comes amid reports of turmoil in the Cabinet and a Brussels “deadlock” in negotiations.
Speaking a day after the Brexit talks appeared to stall, Jean-Claude Juncker accused the UK of being unwilling to compromise over the divorce bill.
Juncker insisted the British “have to pay” if they want talks to begin on a future trade deal between the UK and the EU.
