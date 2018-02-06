This Dysfunctional, Leaderless Government Is Leading Us Toward A Bleak Brexit

“This year, the Government has to conduct one of the most difficult negotiations in our history. It is not up to the job”.

This was written the other day by Juliet Samuel in the Daily Telegraph, a paper not always completely opposed to the current governing party.

What was true a few weeks ago remains true now, nothing has weakened the strength of that criticism. In the House of Lords we have started to scrutinise the EU Withdrawal Bill, a deeply flawed Bill presented by a dysfunctional and leaderless Government. Any attempt at leadership by the Prime Minister, and there is a tug on the choke chain by the hard-line Brexiteers in her Cabinet and her party to drag her back from anything that does not fit with their ideological obsessions.

This week we have had the threat of a new leadership team, born of toys thrown from prams. The ‘dream’ team of Johnson, Gove and Rees-Mogg threatening a nightmare future for Britain that would surely see our country going back to the 18th Century if not the stone age.

The Cabinet plots, jostles and manoeuvres for position like players in a TV soap opera. It would be farcical if it were not the future of our country at stake while the Conservative Party plays out its own tragicomic version of Game of Thrones.

Such a situation puts a heavy responsibility on the House of Lords to scrutinise the legislation given to it all the more thoroughly. We must address its flaws and propose remedies, as the mantra of “Brexit means Brexit” becomes ever more trite and meaningless.

It is one of the deepest ironies that a Brexit campaign that promised a return of sovereignty to this Parliament ends in the biggest switch of power from the Legislature to the Executive that we have seen in modern times. I am in no doubt that the House of Lords has not only the right but the duty to resist such a power grab. To do otherwise would have long-term consequences for the powers and authority of this Parliament that go far beyond the immediate issue of Brexit.