11 Brexiteers Who Have Fundamentally Misunderstood The Supreme Court Brexit Ruling

The Supreme Court has ruled the UK Government must seek the approval of MPs before formally commencing Brexit.

The landmark decision means Parliament will now have the right to debate and vote on invoking Article 50, although Britain is almost still certain to leave the EU due to the overwhelming support of MPs.

As Gina Miller, the lead complainant in the landmark case, said: “This case was about the legal process not the decision.” In other words, this decision doesn’t overturn the Brexit referendum and may not even delay the process of leaving the EU.

That has not stopped a number of Brexiteers misunderstanding the ruling and declaring it is an act of sabotage intended to subvert the will of the people.

Leading the charge was the Daily Express, which claimed the judges had “overturned” the result of the EU referendum, although editors later changed this to “thwart”.