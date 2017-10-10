‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Brian Conley has spoken out over reports he’s receiving special treatment on the show, due to the fact his brother works as floor manager.

Brian addressed these accusations in a two-part video posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday morning (10 October), which was filmed by his daughter, during which he accused the press of “making up [stories] as they go along”.

In the video, he joked: “If my brother was giving me special treatment, how come I was right at the bottom [of the leaderboard] the first week, and then in the second week I’m right at the bottom [again] and in the dance off?

“So he’s not doing a very good job, my brother…”