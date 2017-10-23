BBC Brian became the fourth celeb to leave the competition.

The comedian became the fourth celeb to be voted off the BBC dance show after losing out in the dance off with chef Simon Rimmer on Sunday night. Darcey Bussell chose to save Simon, saying: “This is incredibly difficult with these two fabulous men and it’s not easy at all to choose between them. But I am going to save the person who had a more finished performance which was Simon and Karen.” When asked by host Tess Daly if he had enjoyed his time on the show, Brian said, “I have loved everything about this, I truly have. It’s one of the greatest shows, it’s a family show.” The remaining eleven couples will take to the dancefloor again next week for the much-loved Halloween special.