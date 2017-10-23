Brian Conley’s ‘Strictly’ farewell speech required a fair bit of editing before last night’s results show by the sounds of it.
The comedian was the fourth celeb to be voted off the BBC dance show this weekend, but he wasn’t about to leave quietly.
According to The Sun, after learning his fate, the 56-year-old jumped up onto the judge’s desk and branded the ‘Strictly’ studio a “shithole”, telling the audience: “They only spend £25 on the toilet.”
He then reportedly referred to judge Darcey Bussell, who had voted him off the show, as “the horny one”.
His outburst was cut from the final edit of Sunday night’s show.
A ‘Strictly’ source told The Sun: “There’s no way we could include his comment about Darcey.
“No one knows where it came from and everyone was incredibly shocked, but luckily Darcey saw the funny side of it.
“Brian was on thin ice though because it would have been very easy to annoy everyone by hijacking the show like that.
“The audience had no idea what was going on and there were a lot of gasps.
“Everyone was very surprised and the targeting of Darcey was just odd.”
But Brian had no regrets, saying: “I don’t regret what I said. I was having fun and the toilets here are terrible.”
The comedian became the fourth celeb to be voted off the BBC dance show after losing out in the dance off with chef Simon Rimmer on Sunday night.
Darcey Bussell chose to save Simon, saying: “This is incredibly difficult with these two fabulous men and it’s not easy at all to choose between them. But I am going to save the person who had a more finished performance which was Simon and Karen.”
When asked by host Tess Daly if he had enjoyed his time on the show, Brian said, “I have loved everything about this, I truly have. It’s one of the greatest shows, it’s a family show.”
The remaining eleven couples will take to the dancefloor again next week for the much-loved Halloween special.