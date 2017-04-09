The veteran broadcaster was best known for presenting ‘Sounds Of The 60s’ for over 25 years and ‘Thank Your Lucky Stars’ on ITV.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Brian Matthew has died at the age of 88.

BBC director general Tony Hall paid tribute to the “outstanding broadcaster”.

He said: “He had a wonderful style of delivery and a real connection with his listeners..

“Brian was a true broadcasting great. We will all miss him and of course, that voice.”

Head of Radio 2, Lewis Carnie, also paid tribute to the “much loved and valued presenter.”

He said: “He presented Sounds of the Sixties for 27 years and we had hoped to be able to carry on working with him in a new series where he could share his memories from his distinguished career with us. Sadly it was not to be.”