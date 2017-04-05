However, hours later, they later gave a second statement, revealing that this was not the case.

On Wednesday (5 April), an announcement was posted on Radio 2’s website claiming that Brian - best known for his presenting role on ‘Sounds Of The 60s’ had died at the age of 88, following a bout of ill health.

The BBC has issued a statement after mistakenly reporting that long-serving broadcaster Brian Matthew had died.

They wrote: “We were informed by close family and friends that Brian had passed away in the night. They have since been in contact to say that he remains critically ill.

“We will update with more information when we have it. Our thoughts remain with his family at this very difficult time.”

Following the false reports of his death, several Radio 2 broadcasters paid tribute, including Simon Mayo and Tony Blackburn, who described him as an “amazing” presenter and a “broadcasting legend”.

Radio 2 also announced that would be airing a special show honouring Brian’s legacy in the field of radio will air later in the week.