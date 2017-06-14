Lord Paddick, the former senior Metropolitan Police officer and Lib Dem London mayoral candidate, announced the move this afternoon on Twitter.

Brian Paddick has quit as Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman citing “concerns” about Tim Farron’s views on “various issues”.

I've resigned as @LibDems Shadow Home Secretary over concerns about the leader's views on various issues that were highlighted during GE17.

Lord Paddick’s decision to quit will come as a blow to Farron in the wake of the general election.

A spokesperson for the party said: “We thank Brian for his service.”

Lord Paddick did not expand on what “views” Farron held that he was unhappy with.

However the Lib Dem leader came under intense pressure during the start of the election campaign after he refused to say whether the thought gay sex was a sin or not. Farron eventually clarified that he did not.