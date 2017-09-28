A bride who found herself in the nightmare situation of having nothing to wear an hour before her wedding, was rescued by some unexpected heroes. The boutique originally tasked with delivering Nathalie Corcoran’s dress ahead of her wedding in Northamptonshire on Saturday 23 September, had not shown up and the bride-to-be was left without a clue as to what to do next.

Lizzie Adams

Because of her small frame Cocoran couldn’t wear something off-the-peg, so it was looking like this simple shift dress was her only option:

Then the wedding photographer Lizzie Adams stepped up to the plate. Adams called local wedding dress designers, Courtyard Bridal Boutique, for help. Mother-daughter duo Rhiannon and Anne Moore, who co-runs the family business, helped pull a look together for the bride.

Moore told HuffPost UK: “We got as many details as possible regarding the brides figure and height and then found all the designer sample gowns we had which would work on her petite frame and a few accessories to compliment them, popped them in a bag, got all our sewing equipment together and bundled into the car.”

Team Courtyard brought two beautiful wedding dresses for Nathalie to choose from, as well as accessories to complete the look. Although both options suited the bride wonderfully, her small frame meant the train was too long on the one she picked.

So it was up to Anne to make alterations in a very limited timeframe. Less than an hour, to be exact.

Moore continued: “By this time it was 11:10am and the wedding was 11:30am. “Although the clock was ticking, mum managed it and Nathalie was walking down the aisle only a few minutes late.”

But the morning’s challenges were not over, as the designers’ car keys were locked inside the rooms as everybody got on with the ceremony. This mean the ladies from the bridal boutique had no way of getting back to business. Luckily they were given a lift back. Well, Rhiannon was, as Cocoran invited Anne to stay for the wedding breakfast as a ‘thank you’ for her brilliant efforts.

The wedding dress Cocoran had originally intended to wear finally showed up two hours after the ceremony. Thanks to Adam’s quick thinking and Courtyard Bridal Boutique’s willing spirit - not to mention Cocoran’s patience - an unfortunate situation quickly became a beautiful story.

