    15/05/2017 11:36 BST | Updated 15/05/2017 16:58 BST

    This Genius Undergarment Allows Brides To Use The Bathroom Hassle-Free

    Although you will resemble a giant marshmallow.

    How to successfully manoeuvre a trip to the bathroom hassle-free, is a qualm many a bride-to-be has before their wedding day. 

    One brand, Bridal Buddy, has created a genius undergarment that aims to solve the problem.

    They have created a white slip, which is intended to allow brides to go to the toilet in their wedding dress without the need for any bridesmaids’ assistance... although it will make you resemble a giant marshmallow. 

    Twitter / Shark Tank

    All the bride has to do is scoop the fabric of her dress into a bag around her waist.

    The slip was designed by Heather Stenlake, after having spent years working as a bridal consultant. She invested $40,000 (£30,957.36) into her idea. 

    Stenlake took her design to ‘Shark Tank’ - an American TV show with a format similar to the UK’s ‘Dragon’s Den’. The show aired on Friday 12 May, with Stenlake seeking $75,000 (£58,050.00) for a 10% equity in her company.

    Available in two sizes, petite and average/tall, and priced at $29.95 (£23.18) the Bridal Buddy is available to buy online

    With over a million views of an explainer video on YouTube, the handy invention is already proving to be a success. 

