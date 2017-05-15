How to successfully manoeuvre a trip to the bathroom hassle-free, is a qualm many a bride-to-be has before their wedding day.

One brand, Bridal Buddy, has created a genius undergarment that aims to solve the problem.

They have created a white slip, which is intended to allow brides to go to the toilet in their wedding dress without the need for any bridesmaids’ assistance... although it will make you resemble a giant marshmallow.