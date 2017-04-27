All Sections
    27/04/2017 12:43 BST | Updated 27/04/2017 13:43 BST

    Bridal Fashion Week Spring 2018: Nearly-Naked Wedding Dresses And Catsuits Stole The Show

    It's the trend that keeps on giving.

    Bridal Fashion Week has introduced us to this statement-making nearly-naked catsuit of dreams. 

    Showcased on the runway for spring 2018, the creation by fashion designer Naeem Khan is beautifully embroidered, and completely bold. 

    From the delicate punk nose ring and draping pearls to the mid-length tulle veil, it’s giving us sentimental flashbacks to 80s Madonna.

    Thomas Concordia via Getty Images

    And the nearly-naked trend isn’t leaving the wedding fashion fold anytime soon. 

    From Studio St. Patrick and Monique Lhuillier, here are some of the nearly-naked styles taking over the bridal catwalk:  

    • Studio St. Patrick
      Robert Marquardt via Getty Images
       
    • Inmaculada Garcia
      Estrop via Getty Images
    • Rosa Clara
      Miquel Benitez via Getty Images
    • Yolancris
      Estrop via Getty Images
    • Yolancris
      Miquel Benitez via Getty Images
    • Studio St. Patrick
      Robert Marquardt via Getty Images
    • Yolancris
      Miquel Benitez via Getty Images
    • Reem Acra
      Thomas Concordia via Getty Images
    • Yolancris
      Miquel Benitez via Getty Images
    • Monique Lhuillier
      JP Yim via Getty Images
    • Yolancris
      Miquel Benitez via Getty Images
    • Monique Lhuillier
      JP Yim via Getty Images
    • Naeem Khan
      Thomas Concordia via Getty Images

