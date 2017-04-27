Bridal Fashion Week has introduced us to this statement-making nearly-naked catsuit of dreams.
Showcased on the runway for spring 2018, the creation by fashion designer Naeem Khan is beautifully embroidered, and completely bold.
From the delicate punk nose ring and draping pearls to the mid-length tulle veil, it’s giving us sentimental flashbacks to 80s Madonna.
And the nearly-naked trend isn’t leaving the wedding fashion fold anytime soon.
From Studio St. Patrick and Monique Lhuillier, here are some of the nearly-naked styles taking over the bridal catwalk:
Studio St. PatrickRobert Marquardt via Getty Images
Inmaculada GarciaEstrop via Getty Images
Rosa ClaraMiquel Benitez via Getty Images
YolancrisEstrop via Getty Images
YolancrisMiquel Benitez via Getty Images
Studio St. PatrickRobert Marquardt via Getty Images
YolancrisMiquel Benitez via Getty Images
Reem AcraThomas Concordia via Getty Images
YolancrisMiquel Benitez via Getty Images
Monique LhuillierJP Yim via Getty Images
YolancrisMiquel Benitez via Getty Images
Monique LhuillierJP Yim via Getty Images
Naeem KhanThomas Concordia via Getty Images