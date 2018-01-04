This Bridal Jumpsuit Combines Two Of 2018's Hottest Wedding Trends

A Spanish bridal label has taken the notion of the sheer wedding gown up a notch by showcasing an embroidered wedding jumpsuit that is so 2018.

Pronovias proudly shared their stunning creation with their 931K followers on Instagram to a barrage of ‘likes’ and comments.

The piece was no easy task to create, taking as much effort to put together as it appears effortless.

The one-piece knockout reportedly took their ateliers over 240 hours to make and consists of over 200 crystals embroidered into chantilly lace.