This Bridal Jumpsuit Combines Two Of 2018's Hottest Wedding Trends

A Spanish bridal label has taken the notion of the sheer wedding gown up a notch by showcasing an embroidered wedding jumpsuit that is so 2018.
Pronovias proudly shared their stunning creation with their 931K followers on Instagram to a barrage of ‘likes’ and comments.
The piece was no easy task to create, taking as much effort to put together as it appears effortless.
The one-piece knockout reportedly took their ateliers over 240 hours to make and consists of over 200 crystals embroidered into chantilly lace.
We’ve previously covered the idea of wearing trousers on your wedding day, and the nearly naked wedding dress trend for super sheer fabric, has been growing in popularity for some time.).
This combination is not only risque, it also happens to be on trend and so 2018.
One fan’s reaction sums up the impact the jumpsuit has made on the internet.