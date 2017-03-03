Bride ‘Cremated Alive On Funeral Pyre After Being Declared Dead By Hospital’

Indian police are investigating after a 24-year-old woman was allegedly burned alive on a funeral pyre, a day after she had been declared dead. Rachna Sisodia died two days after being admitted to hospital in Noida, a town just outside Delhi, with fever, breathlessness and abdominal pains. A death summary seen by the Times of India stated Sisodia had passed away following “cardiorespiratory arrest and acute respiratory distress syndrome.”

Rachna Sisodia and her husband Devesh Chaudhary. Sisodia's family have accused Chaudhary of raping and murdering her

A day later on 26 February, the newlywed’s body was being burned on a funeral pyre under instructions from her husband Devesh Chaudhary. The newspaper states police arrived at the ceremony and pulled Sisodia from the flames, amid allegations from her family that her husband had deliberately attempted to murder her by burning her alive. The body had suffered 70% burns by the time it was wrenched from the pyre and a post-mortem found ash in the respiratory tract, suggesting she was still breathing when she was cremated.