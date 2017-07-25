New York resident and Ohio native Hillary Bowles treats her pup Leo like one of the family, so she was pretty devastated that he couldn’t attend her recent wedding in South Carolina.

“We wanted to have Leo at our wedding more than anything,” she told The Knot.

“But with everyone traveling from out of state it was nearly impossible. We opted to leave him back in Ohio with other dogs and family members that he was familiar with.”

Ahead of her big day with now-husband Logan Bowles, Hillary handed Leo over to her father, Wayne, who was meant to take Leo straight to his puppy holiday.

But the mischievous father of the bride had other plans.

Wayne took a photograph of Leo and had it turned into a life-sized cardboard cutout that could attend the ceremony in Leo’s place.