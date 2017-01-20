All Sections
    • NEWS

    Bridges Not Walls Protests Held In London And Across The World To Oppose Donald Trump's Inauguration

    'Rhetoric of fear and hate have no place in our society.'

    20/01/2017 12:19 GMT | Updated 20/01/2017 18:50 GMT

    Banners have been draped over iconic bridges across the UK and the rest of the world to protest Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration, with demonstrators championing “bridges not walls”.

    More than 200 banners are being dropped across the world, including France, Australia, Nepal, the USA and Norway.

    Westminster Bridge, the Millennium Bridge and Tower Bridge are just some of the landmarks in the nation’s capital now adorned with the slogans. 

    Matt Alexander/PA Wire
    A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls.
    Matt Alexander/PA Wire
    'Build bridges not walls' banned hangs over Tower Bridge.

    The London action is one of more than 150 planned in villages, towns and cities across the UK.

    Nona Hurkmans, Bridges Not Walls spokesperson, said in a statement: “On Trump’s inauguration day we’re taking action to show our support for groups under attack – here in the UK, across Europe and in the USA – and to reject the rise of a dangerous and divisive far right politics.

    “We won’t let the politics of hate peddled by the likes of Donald Trump take hold.

    “What happens next is up to us and by standing together we can show that the rhetoric of fear and hate have no place in our society.” 

    Westminster Bridge

    Peter Nicholls / Reuters
    Demonstrators hang a banner that reads 'Migrants Welcome Here' from Westminster Bridge.
    Bridges Not Walls
    Activists on Westminster Bridge.

    Waterloo Bridge

    Bridges Not Walls
    Protesters on Waterloo Bridge.

    London Bridge

    Toby Melville / Reuters
    Demonstrators hang a banner that reads "No To Silence On UK Violence" from London Bridge.

    Millennium Bridge

    Bridges Not Walls
    Demonstrators on Millennium Bridge.
    Bridges Not Walls
    Activists drop a banner emblazoned with 'What Happens Next is Up to Us'.

    Vauxhall Bridge

    Bridges Not Walls
    Demonstrators hang a banner that reads "Queer Solidarity Smashes Borders" from Vauxhall Bridge during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President.
    Peter Nicholls / Reuters
    Demonstrators hang a banner that reads 'Queer Solidarity Smashes Borders'.

    Edinburgh

    Russell Cheyne / Reuters
    Demonstrators hang a banner at North Bridge during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump.

    Ironbridge

    XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx / Reuters

    Machynlleth

    Leeds

    Bridges across the world:

    The Bridges not Walls initiative was launched by Will Stevens in the aftermath of the US election result.

    It is now being backed by a growing number of activist groups, community groups and larger campaign organisations who share anxiety about recent political events both here and in the US.

    Zrinka Bralo, chief executive of Migrants Organise, said: “We stand in solidarity with colleagues and friends in the US. We have all read reports of an increase in hate attacks.

    “The emergence of neo-Nazis and white supremacists is scary; the attempt to normalise what is going on is even scarier. We have the responsibility to fight against attempts to divide us.

    “Our shared values of justice, respect for dignity, human rights and the truth must shine through these difficult times.”

