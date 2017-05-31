Professional wrestler and model Brie Bella has been praised by mums for sharing a “raw and honest” photo of her body, 17 days after giving birth.
The 33-year-old mum said she felt “zero shame” about her postpartum belly and has decided to document her post-pregnancy exercise online.
She shared an Instagram photo of herself holding her top up to show her stomach, on 27 May, with the caption: “17 days since I’ve given birth and I have zero shame in my postpartum belly.”
Bella added: “[I’m] graced with some stretch marks and 20 more pounds to lose.
“I’m finally able to start a little cardio. Join me on my journey to getting back my pre-pregnancy body. It’s gonna be a long road but I’m ready.”
The wrestler was showered with praise from mums who thanked her for being “raw” and “honest” in her post-birth photos.
“So many celebs we see post a picture of a perfect body soon after pregnancy and it’s just not realistic, it’s not motivating,” one mum wrote.
“You are human. We are human. It took us nine months to get this way, it’s going to take some time to get back to our old bodies, or close enough to it.”
Another wrote: “You’re so awesome and real life. Thank you for sharing the truth of what our bodies look like after delivering a baby.
“Yes surprise stretch marks, yes belly doesn’t get flat overnight and yes working out again can be challenging but take your time at it and it will pay off.”
Bella gave birth to her first child with her partner Bryan Danielson on 9 May. They named their baby girl Birdie Joe Danielson.