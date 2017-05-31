Professional wrestler and model Brie Bella has been praised by mums for sharing a “raw and honest” photo of her body, 17 days after giving birth.

The 33-year-old mum said she felt “zero shame” about her postpartum belly and has decided to document her post-pregnancy exercise online.

She shared an Instagram photo of herself holding her top up to show her stomach, on 27 May, with the caption: “17 days since I’ve given birth and I have zero shame in my postpartum belly.”