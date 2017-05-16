A Tory parliamentary candidate in one of the UK’s most marginal seats has been slammed for refusing to reveal how she voted at the EU referendum.

Kristy Adams, who is standing in the Hove constituency, was condemned by incumbent Labour MP Peter Kyle for saying she was “not going to answer” questions about her views on Brexit.

Adams had said in an interview with the Brighton Argus:

“I didn’t campaign for the outs and I didn’t campaign for the ins. I think we’ve got to look to the future and that’s what I’m about.”

When quizzed on which way she voted, Adams said: