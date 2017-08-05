An estimated 300,000 people descended on the seaside city of Brighton on Saturday for one of the UK’s biggest annual summer Pride celebrations.

The Pet Shop Boys headlined the event in Brighton and Hove in what will be the duo’s first Pride performance in 20 years, organisers said.

Other acts appearing at the ticketed event, in Preston Park, at the end of the route include Years & Years, Louisa Johnson and David Morales.