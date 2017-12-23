All We Want For Christmas Is For Separated Families To Be Reunited

Satbir Singh, Laura Clarke and Nichola Leon Pastrana are three campaigners with the #BringThemHome campaign, which aims to reunite families separated due to their immigration status.

In this vlog, filmed as part of HuffPost UK’s 12 Days of Christmas series, Satbir, Laura and Nichola talk about the pain caused by their separation and how it feels to be reunited, their hopes for 2018, and their message to you this Christmas.

For more information on #BringThemHome and the work of JCWI (Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants), go to bringthemhome. org.uk

This vlog is part of HuffPost UK’s 12 days of Christmas series. From 20 December we will bring you blogs and vlogs from individuals at the centre of some of 2017′s biggest news stories. They will reflect on the past 12 months and also look forward to new year. To find out more follow our hashtag #HuffPost12Days or visit our series page.