Firefighters have tackled a huge blaze at the University of Bristol.
Smoke was seen billowing from the institution’s empty Fry Building after it caught alight late this afternoon, with students evacuated from the nearby library.
According to the university, everyone has been accounted for following the fire. No injuries have been reported.
The fire has now been extinguished.
The Fry Building is currently in the middle of a £33 million refurbishment, and was due to re-open in the summer of this year.
It stands close to the university’s Wills Memorial Building - an iconic feature of Bristol’s skyline.
A spokesperson for the university said an investigation into the cause of the fire would get underway “in the coming days”.
They told the Bristol Post: “A fire broke out in our Fry Building at just after 5pm this evening.
“The building is currently undergoing refurbishment and was due to reopen in summer 2018.
“Everyone has been accounted for and Avon Fire & Rescue have informed us that they have now extinguished the fire.”
Earlier in the evening, Avon Fire and Rescue said the fire was on the top floor of the five storey building, adding that there were “no hazardous materials” involved.
Locals were warned to avoid a number of nearby roads, including Park Street, Park Row and Whiteladies Road.