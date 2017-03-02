A top university has faced harsh criticism after it was revealed it gave a third of scholarships aimed at disadvantaged local teenagers to private school pupils. In December, the University of Bristol announced it would lower entry requirements for some students in a bid to improve social mobility, giving priority to young carers, teens in care and those who receive free school meals, among others. “We want to recruit the most able students, regardless of their background”, Vice Chancellor Professor Hugh Brady said at the time.

pjhpix via Getty Images Bristol University gave a third of scholarships for disadvantaged teens to private school students

But figures obtained by student newspaper Epigram have shown that 33% of these adjusted offers - based on potential and progress rather than grades - have been made to private school students. With 14% of sixth formers nationally attending private schools, critics claim that independent school pupils are overrepresented on the scheme.

Shocking that @BristolUni abuse spirit of widening participation like this > are other @RussellGroup unis at it too? https://t.co/fczOlqKGFh — Jack Windle (@proletics) March 1, 2017

The university has defended its decision, saying these pupils fulfil the “widening participation criteria”. The 93% Club, the university’s state school society, told the paper it “lamented” the fact that independent schools have been included in the Bristol Scholars programme. “Students from state-funded schools will by and large not have the same opportunities that those from independent schools enjoy,” a spokesperson said.

Linda Goodhue Photography via Getty Images One in four children in Bristol currently live in poverty

“It would therefore not make sense to include those who already have had the privilege of a private education, at the expense of state school students who would better benefit from the opportunity.” One in four children in Bristol currently live in poverty. As part the innovative social mobility scheme, Bristol University vowed to offer five pupils with “high potential” from every school and college in the city a guaranteed place to study the course of their choice. But some teachers and organisations have defended the scheme, suggesting that need is not always due to poverty:

Type of school is poor proxy for need so well done @BristolUni for looking more carefully. @HMC_Org https://t.co/Z9xCLYla2p — Mike Buchanan (@Ashfordhead) March 1, 2017

School type is a poor measure of disadvantage so well done @BristolUni for looking more carefully https://t.co/H5yDFepMKV @tele_education https://t.co/CZ7fyq8lKN — HMC (@HMC_Org) March 2, 2017