All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    21/02/2017 14:09 GMT | Updated 21/02/2017 14:11 GMT

    Brits 2017: Best British Album, How Many Previous Winners Can You Name?

    You'd be surprised how many talented A-listers missed the mark

    For a UK-based artist, there are few honours bigger than being given the title of Best British Album at the Brit Awards, which is always one of the highlights of the ceremony.

    Artists including everyone from The Beatles and George Michael to Ed Sheeran and Adele have all been given the gong in the past, but the list of snubs is also surprisingly A-list - and even being nominated twice for the same record doesn’t guarantee a win. 

    To put pop fans’ knowledge to the test, we’ve rounded up 14 albums who won the coveted Brit Award in their respective year. All you have to do is pick the winner from the list of nominees…

    14 Surprising Brit Awards Winners
    MORE:ukmusiccelebrity galleriesAdeleDavid BowieRobbie WilliamsLily AllenBRIT awardsEd SheeranThe Beatleselton johnTake ThatcoldplayAmy WinehouseRadioheadOasisCraig Davidannie lennoxSam Smithflorence and the machineArctic Monkeys

    Conversations